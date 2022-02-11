Sheffield United No.2 discusses George Baldock's long-term position at Bramall Lane

Baldock, who has watched Jayden Bogle establish himself at right wing-back in his injury absence, made his first appearance since early November on Wednesday evening as the Blades beat fellow promotion hopefuls West Brom 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

The former MK Dons man lined up in an unfamiliar role on the left of defence, after United’s coaching staff identified a lack of attacking output down the left wing during their time in charge.

And Baldock certainly rose to the challenge, picking up an assist for Billy Sharp’s opener before a superb last-ditch challenge on Grady Diangana at the other end to keep United ahead.

Sam Johnstone of West Bromwich Albion saves at the feet of George Baldock of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

With Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn still some time away from full fitness, and Rhys Norrington-Davies benched against the Baggies, McCall was asked if United’s staff see Baldock on the left as a long-term thing ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Huddersfield Town.

“Possibly,” the Blades assistant admitted.

“It’s not always about the XI, it’s about the guys who are pushing. The guys who haven’t been starting, they’ve all been doing the maximum in training and you look at it sometimes and say they’ve been training so well and they deserve a little go.

“And that can maybe apply to George. It’s difficult for him – he’s been a regular over the last few seasons, wherever he’s played, and he appreciates what Jayden is doing.

“But he keeps coming in every day and training his best which can only be good for the team. He’s very competent on the left - Denis Irwin played most of his career as a right-footed left-back, so it has happened.

“But we do things like this for a reason. It’s not to be cute or clever, or to try and catch out the opposition.