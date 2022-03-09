Why Sheffield United haven't given up on automatic promotion as skipper fires Bournemouth warning

The Blades have got themselves back into the play-offs after a remarkable run of form under boss Paul Heckingbottom breathed fresh life into a season that looked to be going nowhere fast.

With just 11 games of the regular season remaining, the Blades are fifth in the Championship table and have games in hand on both Blackburn in fourth and third-placed Huddersfield.

Bournemouth – who are still to come to Bramall Lane – are five points ahead of Heckingbottom’s men and have two games in hand, but could only draw with bottom club Peterborough United at home in midweek.

United, who beat play-off rivals Middlesbrough 4-1 on Tuesday night, travel to Coventry City this weekend and skipper Billy Sharp, who scored his 15th goal of the season against Chris Wilder’s side, said: “We’ve got in, dropped out, got in, dropped out and now we’re back in the play-offs again.

“So it's about staying in there and trying to put pressure on second place. I know Bournemouth have got games in hand but they've dropped points again tonight, so we've just got to keep winning our games.

“We know everyone is starting to play each other now. So as long as we're not the ones dropping points, then we can keep that run going, keep momentum and hopefully stay in the play-offs.”

Billy Sharp celebrates with Jack Robinson after his goal for Sheffield United against Middlesbrough: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

United’s promotion belief is backed by recent results, with Blackburn and Boro both beaten at Bramall Lane – while only an injury-time equaliser from Ryan Yates of Nottingham Forest, another club in the play-off picture, prevented the Blades posting a perfect recent record against clubs around them in the table.

“The Forest game felt like a defeat but two points per game is promotion form,” Sharp added.

“We’re trying to get as many as we can. We've played three teams who have been above us and come out with seven points. And we're disappointed that it isn’t nine.