Fleck made way for Conor Hourihane in the first half of the Blades’ 4-1 victory over Chris Wilder’s side, but watched the end of the game from the United bench as Heckingbottom’s men went fifth in the Championship.

Fleck has nailed down his place in recent games after Hourihane’s own fitness issues, but is now a doubt for this weekend’s trip to Coventry City – the Scot’s former club.

“Flecky felt his groin, so we’ll have to see,” Heckingbottom revealed.

“We didn’t take any risks. Flecky’s aware of the problem, it’s an issue he’s had and he knows about it.

“You generally do when it’s a muscle problem.

“How significant he is, we’ll have to wait and see. There’s no big concern about it but with muscles, you don’t want to risk them getting worse.”

John Fleck of Sheffield United goes down injured against Middlesbrough: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Fleck’s injury adds to United’s fitness concerns, with a number of Heckingbottom’s star men either missing the rest of the season or battling to return and aid United’s play-off push.

Chris Basham revealed recently he will spend a period on the sidelines after damaging knee ligaments, but the Blades will at least have Charlie Goode available for the trip to Coventry after the on-loan Brentford defender completed a three-match suspension.