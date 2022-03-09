Sheffield United: John Fleck's Coventry City return in doubt despite boss's update on his injury
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says there is “no big concern” about John Fleck’s injury, after the Scottish international limped out of the Blades’ victory over Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening.
Fleck made way for Conor Hourihane in the first half of the Blades’ 4-1 victory over Chris Wilder’s side, but watched the end of the game from the United bench as Heckingbottom’s men went fifth in the Championship.
Fleck has nailed down his place in recent games after Hourihane’s own fitness issues, but is now a doubt for this weekend’s trip to Coventry City – the Scot’s former club.
“Flecky felt his groin, so we’ll have to see,” Heckingbottom revealed.
“We didn’t take any risks. Flecky’s aware of the problem, it’s an issue he’s had and he knows about it.
“You generally do when it’s a muscle problem.
“How significant he is, we’ll have to wait and see. There’s no big concern about it but with muscles, you don’t want to risk them getting worse.”
Fleck’s injury adds to United’s fitness concerns, with a number of Heckingbottom’s star men either missing the rest of the season or battling to return and aid United’s play-off push.
Chris Basham revealed recently he will spend a period on the sidelines after damaging knee ligaments, but the Blades will at least have Charlie Goode available for the trip to Coventry after the on-loan Brentford defender completed a three-match suspension.
United moved up to fifth in the Championship after beating Boro, while Coventry – who have former Blade Simon Moore in goal – are 11th after losing to Luton Town in midweek.