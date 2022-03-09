Sheffield United: 'Classy' Chris Wilder gesture shows respect for Billy Sharp after 4-1 win over Middlesbrough
This is the classy moment Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder congratulated his former skipper Billy Sharp after Sheffield United’s 4-1 win at Bramall Lane last night.
Footage shared to United’s social media accounts show Wilder and his No.2 Alan Knill, two men who enjoyed a lot of success together at Bramall Lane, waiting in the Bramall Lane tunnel to congratulate Sharp after his goal and performance in the victory.
Sharp scored United’s second goal against their promotion rivals, after setting up the first for Sander Berge to smash home from close range.
Sharp shared the footage on his own Twitter account, adding: “Classy from my old gaffer and Knilly, who I shared a lot of amazing memories with.”
The veteran striker was made United’s skipper by his fellow boyhood Blade Wilder, and the two enjoyed a remarkable rise through the divisions together which saw United rise from League One into the Premier League inside three seasons.