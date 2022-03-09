Footage shared to United’s social media accounts show Wilder and his No.2 Alan Knill, two men who enjoyed a lot of success together at Bramall Lane, waiting in the Bramall Lane tunnel to congratulate Sharp after his goal and performance in the victory.

Sharp scored United’s second goal against their promotion rivals, after setting up the first for Sander Berge to smash home from close range.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp applauds the fans after victory over Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Sharp shared the footage on his own Twitter account, adding: “Classy from my old gaffer and Knilly, who I shared a lot of amazing memories with.”

The veteran striker was made United’s skipper by his fellow boyhood Blade Wilder, and the two enjoyed a remarkable rise through the divisions together which saw United rise from League One into the Premier League inside three seasons.