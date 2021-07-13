Why Billy Sharp is backing Sheffield United teammate Rhian Brewster to come good next season after move from Liverpool
Billy Sharp has revealed why he is backing his Sheffield United teammate Rhian Brewster to come good in a red and white shirt next season, after a frustrating start to life as a Blade for the former Liverpool youngster.
Brewster is still to find the net for United since his club-record £23.5m move from Liverpool last season, a drought that was exacerbated by United’s struggles as a team as they were relegated from the Premier League.
But with Brewster’s recent record in the Championship – he scored 11 goals in 22 games to fire Swansea to the play-offs the last time he played in the second tier – there is hope at Bramall Lane that he can be the man to fire the Blades back into the big time at the first attempt.
“He’s an unbelievable finisher,” Sharp told The Star. “He's a young kid and he's scored goals in the Championship.
“Okay, he didn't score in the Premier League last season but if he had got one, it would have changed a lot of things. That first goal for a new club is huge for a striker and maybe Rhian was affected by that.
“That he didn't get a goal and people were talking about it. He'll look back on that season, in five or six years, and may think he should have done something different.
“But he will score more goals, there’s no doubt about that, and hopefully he can get one early next season. If we can pick up a few wins early on, and get people scoring goals, I'm sure we'll be fine.”