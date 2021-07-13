Why Billy Sharp is backing Sheffield United teammate Rhian Brewster to come good next season after move from Liverpool

Brewster is still to find the net for United since his club-record £23.5m move from Liverpool last season, a drought that was exacerbated by United’s struggles as a team as they were relegated from the Premier League.

But with Brewster’s recent record in the Championship – he scored 11 goals in 22 games to fire Swansea to the play-offs the last time he played in the second tier – there is hope at Bramall Lane that he can be the man to fire the Blades back into the big time at the first attempt.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s an unbelievable finisher,” Sharp told The Star. “He's a young kid and he's scored goals in the Championship.

“Okay, he didn't score in the Premier League last season but if he had got one, it would have changed a lot of things. That first goal for a new club is huge for a striker and maybe Rhian was affected by that.

“That he didn't get a goal and people were talking about it. He'll look back on that season, in five or six years, and may think he should have done something different.

Billy Sharp is backing Rhian Brewster to score goals for Sheffield United next season: Simon Bellis/Sportimage