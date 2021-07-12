Berge is widely expected to lead the departures from Bramall Lane this summer after the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League last season, with Arsenal and Napoli amongst those clubs interested in signing him.

But neither club has yet showed any willingness to meet United’s £35m valuation of the midfielder, who became their record signing at the time he arrived for £22m last January.

Berge has so far been absent from pre-season training after recovering from a minor injury, but Jokanović admitted: "I expect to see him when we come back in England where I will have an opportunity to talk with him and to understand if these [reports] are true.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We will see what happens. The club advised me one month ago that the possibility exists that he might not be part of my team.

"I hope that will not happen.

"This player is still part of my team and I am thinking about him. I will start thinking about him in this situation if Sheffield United make a decision to sell him.

"At the moment, as we speak, he is still a Sheffield United player and I am seriously thinking about how I use him.

Sheffield United's £22m man Sander Berge (Getty)