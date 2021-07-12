The shirt features a classy black pinstripe, but the lack of stripes on the back and arms was a sticking point for some.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted to the launch on social media...

@azzle94: Well, Sheffield United are doing their best to make sure I don’t stick to my plan of saving money following an expensive summer so far. Both the home and away kits are something else

@DarrenBriggs22: Got to say United & adidas have knocked it out the park this season with our home & away kits. Two future classics there

@woseph: Oh my lord, take my money

@TheBladette: Oh my word. This is a beauty of a home shirt. United and adidas have smashed it with this season’s kits

Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick in the new home shirt (Sheffield United)

@MarkHowsham: Good but not great, red back better than white but needs stripes to be perfect.

@liannepip: I’ve not wanted a home and away shirt as much as I want this season’s. Beautiful. Gonna cost me some reyt money with kids an all

@BladesOli: Seems we’ve learnt our lessons from the past 2 kits. Especially last seasons might have to order both home & away

@FreddyTheFud: Get ready for record sales boys n girls, that's gotta be one of the best football shirts I've ever seen!

@Blade1889Tom: Already forgot about last night's result, after seeing this beauty. Can't wait for the season to start!!

@DemBladesDavid: Black pinstripes, all-red back, Championship winners 21/22

@GriftersUnited: Sponsorship logo looks better on it than I was expecting. I’m seriously tempted now I’ve seen it

@DarrenBriggs22: Best home & away combo for many a year