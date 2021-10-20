When Sheffield United transfer rumours will start cranking up

A busy end to a frustrating few months saw three players arrive on deadline day but Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic, who expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of signings, had wanted more new faces through the door.

The Serb was particularly keen to address the team’s shortages in wide areas (more on that below).

United were also willing to let some players move on.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the first goal with Billy Sharp during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Preston North End at Bramall Lane on September 14, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

As the January transfer window approaches, you can expect transfer rumours to begin to circulate once more.

For now, here’s everything you need to know.

When does the January transfer window open?

The January transfer window will open on 1 January 2022 for EFL clubs and closes on 31 January.

What positions might Sheffield United strengthen?

Slavisa Jokanovic was desperate to sign wingers in the summer to allow him to add width to a squad assembled to suit a 3-5-2 formation, but failed to get several targets over the line.

Barcelona’s Alex Collado was linked with a season-long loan, as was Parma’s Yann Karamoh.

And while it is possible the club could reignite their reported interest in the former, they could now face stiff competition as the Spanish youth international is rumoured to be a target for Italian giants AC Milan.

What about outgoings?

Wolverhampton Wanderers have the option to recall Morgan Gibbs-White in January, but Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic does not expect his stay in South Yorkshire to be cut short.

The young midfielder has added some much-needed creativity to United’s midfield since his arrival.

Oliver Burke was linked with a move to Middlesbrough over the summer and, having failed to improve his fortunes in South Yorkshire, could be on the move when the window reopens.

Jokanovic insisted Rhian Brewster will not be made available for a loan move in January, however, despite his ongoing struggles to find the back of the net.

Sander Berge was heavily linked with a move away from Bramall Lane over the summer. It remains to be seen whether some of Europe’s biggest club’s will once again test Sheffield United’s resolve with a bid.

What business has already been done?

Incomings: Ben Davies, Conor Hourihane, Morgan Gibbs-White, Robin Olsen, Adlène Guédioura

Outgoings: Aaron Ramsdale, Phil Jagielka, Simon Moore, John Lundstram, Jake Eastwood, Max Lowe (loan), Daniel Jebbison (loan), Kean Bryan

Where can I keep up to date with Sheffield United transfer news?