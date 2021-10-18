Morgan Gibbs-White: Sheffield United boss reveals welcome news on future of on-loan Wolves midfielder

The Star revealed earlier this month how officials at Bramall Lane had established a line of communication with their counterparts at Molineux, who have the power to recall Gibbs-White in January after allowing the midfielder to join United earlier this term.

Although Jokanovic has not been involved in those discussions, he has spoken to Gibbs-White about the situation and admitted he would be surprised if Bruno Lage, his counterpart at Wolves, suddenly wanted to work with a player he felt was surplus to requirements less than two months ago.

“If they don’t need him, then he plays some good games for us and suddenly they do need him, well, then they must know something I don’t know,” Jokanovic said. “Take your time, that is better.

Morgan Gibbs-White has told Slavisa Jokanovic he would prefer to stay until the end of the season rather than go back to Wolves

“I know there exists this possibility (that Gibbs-White could be recalled). But you must also not confuse the player, there is no point in that.

“I believe he would rather stay here and play with us than be on the bench, maybe for some time. That is what i think.”

Gibbs-White has been a revelation since arriving in South Yorkshire, scoring three goals in seven appearances and creating another two. After helping United beat Stoke City over the weekend, the former England under-21 international is expected to start tomorrow’s game against Millwall, as Jokanovic’s 13th placed side attempt to build upon their most significant victory of the campaign so far. Gary Rowett’s team are in 14th, below United on goal difference.

“Morgan is an important player for us, but he is not our player,” Jokanovic said, acknowledging United’s decision to focus on temporary signings during the recent window means they are not entirely in control of Gibbs-White’s destiny. “But I hope he stays with us and my wish is simple - to continue working with him going forward. He is important for us.”

