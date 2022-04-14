When Millwall will decide on possible move for Sheffield United striker as fellow Blade nears return
Millwall will make an assessment on whether or not to make a permanent move for Sheffield United striker Oliver Burke this summer, while fellow loan man Luke Freeman may yet get a chance to put himself in the shop window before the end of the season.
Both men are on loan at The Den from Bramall Lane, with Burke recently scoring his first goal for the club in a 4-1 win over Barnsley last weekend.
Freeman, meanwhile, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, having played less than half an hour for Millwall since joining on loan.
He is back in training, boss Gary Rowett revealed, and will hope to return to action soon ahead of a potentially-decisive summer for his career, with his Lane contract set to expire on June 30.
Burke, meanwhile, has the luxury of another year at Bramall Lane, but it’s thought that United wouldn’t put up too much of a fight if a club made a bid to take him off their hands.
The Scottish international scored twice for United in 36 appearances after being signed as a relatively-low cost gamble by former boss Chris Wilder, who had identified a lack of pace as a weakness in his squad.
“It’s nice for him,” Rowett said of Burke after his goal.
"If you’re playing in those top three positions you have to impact with goals and goal contributions.
“If you can do that then you have a really good chance of staying in the team.
“I thought his attributes would suit the game on Saturday. Hopefully that goal will give him a bit of an extra lift and we’ll see more again from Burkey.
“We know what he can do, he’s shown that over his career. What he needs to do now is try to show that more consistently. He’s in a good place and is enjoying it here.”
On a possible permanent deal, Rowett said: “They’re the sort of decisions that you make at the end of the season.
“When you sit down with the parent cub, the player and your own club and you make an assessment as to what we want to do moving forward.”