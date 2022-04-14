Both men are on loan at The Den from Bramall Lane, with Burke recently scoring his first goal for the club in a 4-1 win over Barnsley last weekend.

Freeman, meanwhile, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, having played less than half an hour for Millwall since joining on loan.

He is back in training, boss Gary Rowett revealed, and will hope to return to action soon ahead of a potentially-decisive summer for his career, with his Lane contract set to expire on June 30.

Burke, meanwhile, has the luxury of another year at Bramall Lane, but it’s thought that United wouldn’t put up too much of a fight if a club made a bid to take him off their hands.

The Scottish international scored twice for United in 36 appearances after being signed as a relatively-low cost gamble by former boss Chris Wilder, who had identified a lack of pace as a weakness in his squad.

“It’s nice for him,” Rowett said of Burke after his goal.

Arsenal defender David Luiz pulls back Oli Burke, the Sheffield United forward, during the Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"If you’re playing in those top three positions you have to impact with goals and goal contributions.

“If you can do that then you have a really good chance of staying in the team.

“I thought his attributes would suit the game on Saturday. Hopefully that goal will give him a bit of an extra lift and we’ll see more again from Burkey.

“We know what he can do, he’s shown that over his career. What he needs to do now is try to show that more consistently. He’s in a good place and is enjoying it here.”

On a possible permanent deal, Rowett said: “They’re the sort of decisions that you make at the end of the season.