The Blades have reignited their season thanks to a serious run of form since Paul Heckingbottom took charge back in November, when their hopes of promotion from the Championship looked dead and buried.

Their form at Bramall Lane in particular has played a huge part, with three of their remaining five matches to be played in front of their home supporters – who haven’t seen their side lose at Bramall Lane since October.

Following the last round of Championship games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunched the numbers to predict every club's finishing position, final points tally and chances of being promoted and relegated.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish come the end of the season … will it play out that way?

1. 24th Peterborough United (R) Final points: 32. Chances of relegation: >99 per cent.

2. 23rd Derby County (R) Final points: 34. Chances of relegation: 97 per cent.

3. 22nd Barnsley (R) Final points: 36. Chances of relegation: 91 per cent.

4. 21st Reading Final points: 42. Chances of relegation: 12 per cent.