Wes Foderingham reveals secrets of Sheffield United's defensive solidarity as he chases remarkable accolade

The former Rangers goalkeeper has been a key part of the Blades’ rise from the bottom half of the division to the top six, perhaps illustrated best by his 16 clean sheets in 27 appearances so far this season.

Only Lee Nicholls of Huddersfield Town has kept more, with 17 – albeit having played 12 more games than the man between the posts for the Blades.

And although he has made some stunning saves of late, including a key one low down early on in the 2-0 win over Barnsley before the international break, the clean sheet record can’t solely be attributed to Foderingham.

In terms of shots faced per 90 minutes played, he isn’t in the top 30 of Championship goalkeepers and 27 second-tier stoppers have been forced to make more saves per 90 minutes this season.

The most interesting comparison may be with Robin Olsen, the man he effectively replaced as United’s No.1 when his loan was cut short to enable him to join Aston Villa.

Olsen conceded an average of 1.42 goals per game while with United, against an expected goals conceded metric of 1.26. Foderingham averages 0.65 goals conceded per 90 minutes, outperforming an expected 0.82 goals per game.

Wes Foderingham of Sheffield United pulls off a great first half save from Matty Wolfe of Barnsley: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Foderingham faces 2.87 shots per game, compared to nearly four for Olsen, and makes fewer saves as a result.

“It’s a desire to keep the ball out as a team, and the way the manager sets us up to play with a solid foundation,” said Foderingham, when asked about the secrets of United’s defensive solidity.

“I’ve lost count of the number of backlines we’ve had but everyone who’s come in has done a job. From the boys at the front setting up the press, the small details help clean sheets and we’ve done well to rack them up this season.

Wes Foderingham has embraced the 'League One Wes' nickname after becoming a key man for the Blades: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

“The way we defend is clear; the manager makes sure it’s clear. A lot of detail goes in to it and the boys not playing have to look at the boys in the team and see what their role is and what they have to do to contribute.

“If you ask those questions, then it’s easier to perform and the boys coming in out of the cold have done fantastically well.”

The point about an ever-changing backline is also an interesting one. John Egan is the only ever-present for the Blades this season and Foderingham has played behind George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Femi Seriki, Chris Basham, Charlie Goode, Felip Uremović, Kyron Gordon, Ben Davies, Egan, Jack Robinson, Enda Stevens and Rhys Norrington-Davies at different stages.

“The squad deserve massive credit,” he added.

“We’ve managed to maintain it through a number of injuries and that comes from understanding your role and the job being made clear.

“And then it’s down to the players to deliver when they get the opportunities.”