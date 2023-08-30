Sheffield United take on Lincoln City in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night

Sheffield United are seeking a confidence-boosting win on Wednesday night as they host League OneLincoln City at Bramall Lane in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blades have lost their opening three Premier League games by a single goal, with their latter two defeats coming via strikes just before the 90th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincoln sit fourth in League One after three wins, a draw and one loss from their opening five games. Tuesday's second round action saw Tottenham Hotspur exit the competition at the hands of Premier League rivals Fulham while Salford City knocked out Leeds United after winning 9-8 on penalties.

Sheffield Wednesday were also beaten by lower league opposition as they lost on penalties to Mansfield Town at Hillsborough. If the Blades win at Bramall Lane, they will enter the third round with the draw set to take place later tonight. Premier League sides competing in Europe do not take part in round two but will enter the competition from the third round.

When is the Carabao Cup round three draw?

The Carabao Cup round three draw will take place tonight, Wednesday, August 30.

The draw will take place after the round two clash between Doncaster Rovers and Everton.

Is it on TV?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, the draw will be shown live on Sky Sports after the clash between Doncaster and Everton, which is live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Sports News are also likely to show coverage of the draw.

When is the Carabao Cup third round?

The Carabao Cup third round will take place in just under a month, during the week commencing September 25. Fixtures will take place across the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of that week.

Actual dates will be confirmed in due course, with TV selections also to be confirmed in the days following the draw.

Who will be in the draw?

The teams in the draw will be as follows, keeping in mind there is no area split in the third round of the draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Brighton, Aston Villa, West Ham United, Middlesbrough, Port Vale, Salford City, Mansfield Town, Stoke City, Leicester City, Wolves, Bradford City, Cardiff City, Norwich City, Exeter City, Fulham, Luton Town, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Peterborough United, Ipswich Town, Bournemouth, Sutton United, Chelsea or AFC Wimbledon, Doncaster Rovers or Everton, Harrogate Town or Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest or Burnley, Sheffield United or Lincoln City.

Sheffield United team news

Cameron Archer could make his Blades debut against Lincoln while a number of the club’s young stars, including Louie Marsh and Andre Brooks, will be desperate for another chance to impress head coach Heckingbottom after being in and around the squad for the early part of the Premier League campaign.

Tom Davies is still getting himself back to full fitness after joining the club as a free agent.

Heckingbottom said: “He’s just not ready yet. Tom has not trained with any players since the beginning of May. He’s had nine days with us so we are trying to put him through a pre-season to get him ready to attack the games. We don’t want to risk his body at that point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad