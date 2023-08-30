Sheffield United boss issues Tom Davies fitness update ahead of Everton reunion

Paul Heckingbottom hopes that Tom Davies will be in the physical condition to face his boyhood club Everton this weekend, after revealing the midfielder has been put through a mini pre-season to “attack” the upcoming games. Davies joined United a fortnight ago after a summer without a club and has not yet featured for his new club.

After being named in a United matchday squad for the first time at Nottingham Forest earlier this month, Davies was then absent from the teamsheet for Sunday’s clash with Manchester City. Ordinarily, tonight’s Carabao Cup tie with Lincoln City would have been an ideal time to give the 25-year-old a debut but Heckingbottom admitted he was “not fussed” on that front.

“He’s just not ready yet,” the United chief said. “Tom has not trained with any players since the beginning of May. He’s had nine days with us so we are trying to put him through a pre-season to get him ready to attack the games. We don’t want to risk his body at that point.

“We will see how he is for Wednesday but I am not fussed on that. Hopefully we will have him for the Everton game, for minutes. If not, he’ll have had a good block of work and then the international break as well. Then he’ll have had his pre-season and all we need to get into him is game time.”