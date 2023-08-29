Unitedites are expected to get their first glimpse of new signing Cameron Archer while a number of the club’s promising young players could be handed chances to impress, with Gus Hamer cup-tied after playing for Coventry City in their first-round defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

With one eye on Saturday’s crunch clash with Everton at Bramall Lane, boss Paul Heckingbottom is expected to ring the changes for the cup clash - so we tasked our man with stepping into his shoes and selecting the side he would send out to face the Imps at Bramall Lane. Do you agree with his selections?