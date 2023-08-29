News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Wes is United’s stand-out but defender struggles in ratings v City
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Archer, no Hamer, debuts galore - Sheffield United predicted XI v Lincoln City, gallery

Sheffield United could hand debuts to a number of new players tomorrow when they face Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:04 BST

Unitedites are expected to get their first glimpse of new signing Cameron Archer while a number of the club’s promising young players could be handed chances to impress, with Gus Hamer cup-tied after playing for Coventry City in their first-round defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

With one eye on Saturday’s crunch clash with Everton at Bramall Lane, boss Paul Heckingbottom is expected to ring the changes for the cup clash - so we tasked our man with stepping into his shoes and selecting the side he would send out to face the Imps at Bramall Lane. Do you agree with his selections?

With Wes Foderingham in fine form ahead of him there aren’t too many opportunities for the Welsh international to keep his eye in and this one looks perfect

1. Adam Davies

With Wes Foderingham in fine form ahead of him there aren’t too many opportunities for the Welsh international to keep his eye in and this one looks perfect

Photo Sales
Fresh from his goal against City on Sunday, this game isn’t quite as glamorous but could be equally as important as Bogle looks to build himself back up after a spell out injured

2. Jayden Bogle

Fresh from his goal against City on Sunday, this game isn’t quite as glamorous but could be equally as important as Bogle looks to build himself back up after a spell out injured Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
United’s vice-captain has featured off the bench in every game this season but gets a chance in his preferred centre-half position in my side with Anel Ahmedhodzic having a rest ahead of Everton

3. Chris Basham

United’s vice-captain has featured off the bench in every game this season but gets a chance in his preferred centre-half position in my side with Anel Ahmedhodzic having a rest ahead of Everton Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
I toyed with the idea of throwing in youngster Miguel Freckleton but Egan’s durability and club-captain status convinced me otherwise, for a semblance of consistency – and to give his teammate the chance to build a partnership in defence

4. John Egan

I toyed with the idea of throwing in youngster Miguel Freckleton but Egan’s durability and club-captain status convinced me otherwise, for a semblance of consistency – and to give his teammate the chance to build a partnership in defence

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomLincoln City