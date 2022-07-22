What’s happened to the 9 players that left Sheffield United this summer?

Sheffield United announced their retained list at the end of May following their defeat in the play-offs to eventual winners Nottingham Forest.
The Blades decided to cut ties with nine players to trim down the size of their squad and free up space for new arrivals this summer.
Paul Heckingbottom will be looking to mount another push for promotion in the new season and has added three signings to his ranks so far in the form of defensive pair Anel Ahmedhodžić and Ciaran Clark from Malmo and Newcastle United respectively, midfielder Tommy Doyle from Manchester City.
Their first game of the 2022/23 campaign is a tricky away trip to newly relegated Watford at Vicarage Road, followed by a home clash against Gary Rowett’s Millwall at Bramall Lane the week after.
Here is where all nine of the players who Sheffield United have released this summer are now, with some finding it tough to find new clubs....