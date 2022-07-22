What’s happened to the 9 players that left Sheffield United this summer?

Where have the released Sheffield United players ended up going?

Sheffield United announced their retained list at the end of May following their defeat in the play-offs to eventual winners Nottingham Forest.

The Blades decided to cut ties with nine players to trim down the size of their squad and free up space for new arrivals this summer.

Paul Heckingbottom will be looking to mount another push for promotion in the new season and has added three signings to his ranks so far in the form of defensive pair Anel Ahmedhodžić and Ciaran Clark from Malmo and Newcastle United respectively, midfielder Tommy Doyle from Manchester City.

Their first game of the 2022/23 campaign is a tricky away trip to newly relegated Watford at Vicarage Road, followed by a home clash against Gary Rowett’s Millwall at Bramall Lane the week after.

Here is where all nine of the players who Sheffield United have released this summer are now, with some finding it tough to find new clubs....

1. David McGoldrick The 34-year-old has linked up with Derby County in League One. Photo Sales

2. Lys Mousset He remains without a club, despite being linked with French side Le Havre. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Filip Uremovic The Croatia international has been snapped up by Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin on a free transfer. Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

4. Harvey Cullinan The young defender has been on trial with League Two side Colchester United this summer but remains a free agent at the moment. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales