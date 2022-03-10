The England U21 international has been a revelation at Bramall Lane since joining on a temporary basis in the summer, and Wolves considered activating the break clause in the temporary agreement to bring him back to Molineux in January – but left the decision in the hands of the player.

After going back to Wolves for treatment on an injured knee around the turn of the year, Gibbs-White elected to remain at Bramall Lane and continue to play regular first-team football, rather than return to the Midlands and play back-up in the Premier League.

“I didn’t put pressure on him, but I said: ‘If you want to stay now in January with us, you can and I’ll be happy to work with you’,” Wolves boss Bruno Lage said.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I had the feeling maybe Adama Traore would go. So I said: ‘If you think it’s more important for you to return to Sheffield United and continue the work you’re doing there, I’ll be happy in the same way

“‘Or if you want to stay, accept the challenge to fight with (Francisco) Trincao, with Pedro (Neto), with Daniel (Podence) and with Hwang (Hee-chan)’.

“So, I put in his hands the decision. We had a good talk. Every time I follow what he’s doing, every time he scores I have a guy who works with me who sends the good things the guys are doing, not just Morgan.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United (L) challenges Marcus Tavernier of Middlesbrough: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“He knows I’m following what he’s doing and he knows what we talked about in January.”

Gibbs-White’s good form has led to calls for United to sign him permanently if they are promoted this season.

Asked if Gibbs-White features in his plans for next season, Lage replied: "Morgan already knows the answer to that question.”

The former Sheffield Wednesday No.2 was more forthcoming when quizzed as to whether Gibbs-White could play in his 3-4-3 system.