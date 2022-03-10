Foderingham, who was effectively confirmed as United’s No.1 in January when Michael Verrips and Robin Olsen were allowed to leave Bramall Lane, conceded a goal in United’s first and last games in February, at Birmingham City and Millwall – but kept five successive clean sheets inbetween, going nine hours without conceding a goal.

That steady foundation helped United to four wins and two draws in their seven games in February, with defeat at Millwall the only blemish on their record.

“His five clean sheets included numerous fine stops,” Foderingham’s award citation added, “and a penalty save with United down to 10 men against Blackburn.”

Foderingham is on a four man shortlist for the award, the winner of which is decided by a three-man panel including former EFL striker Don Goodman.

The winner will be announced tomorrow (Friday March 10).

Also on the shortlist are Allan Campbell of Luton Town, Reading’s former Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao and the prolific Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrović.

Wes Foderingham of Sheffield United was in fine form during February: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Campbell’s displays, and two goals from midfield, helped Luton to five wins in February to keep their own play-off hopes alive, while Joao returned from injury with a bang as he netted five goals and an assist to boost Reading’s hopes of staying in the Championship.