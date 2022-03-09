Sheffield United boss reveals why he "loves" Wolves man Morgan Gibbs-White - and it isn't because of his stunning goals

Gibbs-White scored his eighth, and surely most impressive, goal in United colours on Tuesday as United hammered Middlesbrough 4-1, a flicked volley from Ben Osborn’s cross that put the gloss on an impressive victory.

The loan man has been a revelation since joining the Blades back in the summer but has impressed Bramall Lane’s coaching staff with his attitude and application, as much as his undoubted ability.

Heckingbottom said: “It was a good goal.

“The first pass doesn’t come off but we win the second and that’s what we say – it’s not always going to be the perfect goal.

“But from then on, it’s perfect. He wins the ball, goes wide, Ozzy [Ben Osborn] crosses with his right foot and yeah, it’s audacious and cheeky, if you like.

“But you’d back him to do it.

“I know people will speak about the finish, and he has got that ability. But everyone can also see how hard he works, and he worked extremely hard for the team.

“That’s important, and I said it to Morgan afterwards.

“Not only working hard, but performing his role properly. We can all run about but it’s about doing your job for the team. And that’s why I love him, because he does that.”

Gibbs-White recently ruled out the possibility of returning to United after his loan expires in the summer but to stand even the faintest chance of signing him on a permanent basis, United need to win promotion this season – and even then, they would face stiff competition from a number of established Premier League clubs after the England U21 international’s performances this season put them on red alert.

“There were plenty of good performances,” Heckingbottom, whose side travel to Coventry City this weekend, added.