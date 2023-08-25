Sheffield United are hoping to record their first league victory over Man City in 23 years

Sheffield United will be aiming to get their first points of the season as they host reigning champions Manchester City at Bramall Lane.

The Blades were beaten by Crystal Palace on their opening day of the season and were denied a point against Nottingham Forest after a last minute winner by Chris Wood.

Despite the defeat at the City Ground, manager Paul Heckingbottom praised his side for their efforts and claimed his side showed clear signs of improvement.

Reflecting on the game he said: “From 20 minutes in, we were very good and played really well. I was delighted with the second-half performance. That was the performance we wanted to see. The new players could see it.”

Their opponents Manchester City have started the season in typically strong fashion with back-to-back victories over Burnley and Newcastle as they chase a fourth consecutive Premier League crown.

The Blades will be hoping to stage an upset in South Yorkshire in front of the home crowd, but is Sheffield United’s game against Manchester City televised?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Sheffield United vs Manchester City?

Sheffield United will go head to head with the champions on Sunday 27 August at Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckinbottom’s side last faced the Citizens in the semi-final of the FA Cup when they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Wembley Stadium.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City

Sky Sports main event will provide full coverage of the game between Sheffield United and Manchester City.

Build up to the game begins at 1pm and the match itself kicks off an hour later at 2pm.

The South Yorkshire side were beaten 1-0 in both of their last two Premier League games in the 2020/21 campaign and they are chasing their first victory over Man City since January 2008 when they recorded a 2-1 victory in their FA Cup.

Sheffield United’s last league victory over City came eight years earlier when Neil Warnock recorded a 1-0 victory over Joe Royle’s team in the First Division.

Team news

Sheffield United’s Max Lowe has been ruled out but George Baldock and Oli McBurnie are in contention to return to the squad after injury.

The signing of Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer will not be completed in time for him to make his competitive debut.

Blades fans are excited to see the forward in action after his impressive loan spell at Middlesbrough last term.

Manchester City will be without manager Pep Guardiola who is currently having emergency back surgery. Assistant coach Juanma Lilo will be in the managerial dugout while he recuperates.

On the pitch Man City will be boosted by the return of Bernardo Silva after his illness and new signing Jeremy Doku could be in line for his first appearance in English football.