Gustavo Hamer is keen to recreate the connection he had with Coventry City fans at Sheffield United, after announcing his arrival at the club in fine style with a debut stunner at Nottingham Forest. The midfielder’s strike wasn’t enough to earn a point at the City Ground but gave Unitedites an early glimpse of what he brings to Bramall Lane.

The 26-year-old was a real fan favourite at Coventry, with fans reacting to his departure in a similar way that Blades supporters viewed the loss of Iliman Ndiaye earlier this month. He enjoyed a good relationship with City’s fans - even returning to the midlands for a night out with them after his move to United was confirmed - and hopes to build a similar rapport at Bramall Lane during his time in South Yorkshire.

“You help yourself on the pitch, and scoring on your debut helps, but that’s what they want from me and demand from me,” Hamer said. “To perform and be a danger and score a goal or give an assist. I think I can score more after this. You want to be loved, by the fans and the players and the club. Of course

“But it depends how you play as well. You can’t just be good off the pitch and everyone loves you, and on it you don’t perform. You have to show yourself on the pitch as well, and I will do everything in my power to do that and keep going like this.”