How Man City are preparing without Pep Guardiola ahead of Sheffield United clash

Juanma Lillo will step in for Pep Guardiola when Man City head to Bramall Lane this weekend

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:10 BST

Manchester City coach Juanma Lillo has insisted that Pep Guardiola’s fingerprints will be all over their planning and preparation ahead of the champions’ meeting with Sheffield United on Sunday.

The City boss has been back in Spain to undergo surgery on his back and as currently recovering, meaning he will be absent from the sidelines for the next two matches.

However, Guardiola has continued to work on preparing the team and has spent time this week watching videos of the Blades in action.

“Pep is always there! The contact is continuous. Telephone, video call, everything,” said Lillo.

“He is watching Sheffield United right now. What’s important is his health. That’s what matters. That doesn’t keep him from being who he is. He’s fully focused on the team and the match. What he is transmitting to all of us is that the surgery has been successful. His recovery has to take necessary time. He feels fine. I’m happy to see him recover correctly.

“Pep prefers to speak face to face to the players so that would be me dealing with it. The form and content is his work. We’re not doing a video conference because he doesn’t want that.

“He wants face to face and he’s in the messages that are going to be relayed.”

Lillo added: “Pep has been doing his work and we’ll be talking about it. No problem. Whatever he says his input will be what happens.”

