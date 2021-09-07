What Sheffield United's Chris Basham said about Blades' on loan 'typical' Wolves player and Aston Villa man

Conor Hourihane signed for United in the latter stages of the transfer window, on loan from Aston Villa, while Robin Olsen and Morgan Gibbs-White joined from Roma and Wolves respectively on deadline day.

So far, because Hourihane is away with the Republic of Ireland and Olsen is on international duty with Sweden, only Gibbs-White is in the camp but already he has shown enough to impress Basham.

"Morgan has been in and has been a breath of fresh air,” said Basham. “He glides past players, he's big, he's strong, he's powerful - he's everything that a Wolves player is, basically. We've played against them the past few years and that's what he is.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Gibbs-White who is joining Sheffield United on a season long loan

And on another midfielder, Hourihane, Basham is hoping to see the kind of spectacular strikes that the Irishman has made his speciality in the Football League with Villa, Barnsley and Plymouth.

The Blades defender added: "Conor's still away but over the years I've played against him, he creates something out of nothing or he scores a worldy which is something haven't really had at Bramall Lane for a long time - someone who can shoot from distance and put it in the 'stanch' so hopefully he can produce that for us.”

While new faces had been needed to freshen up the squad, they’ll also be a necessity in the coming weeks with such a busy schedule ahead.