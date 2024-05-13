Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United credited with interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson as he discusses his Stadium of Light future plan

Anthony Patterson, the Sunderland goalkeeper linked with a move to Sheffield United over the weekend, has already admitted it feels an “extra bit special” to play for his hometown club over another club. The 24-year-old grew up on Tyneside dreaming of playing for the Black Cats and has since made more than 120 appearances in goal.

National media reports suggested that Patterson could be an £8m target for the relegated Blades this summer, with Liverpool and Arsenal previously also credited with interest in the young stopper. Patterson only recently signed a new contract at the Stadium of Light, which runs until the summer of 2028, meaning they would not seem under immediate pressure to cash in on one of their prized assets - unless they receive a head-turning offer that would prove difficult to turn down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our sister paper in Sunderland, the Echo, has previously reported that ex-Black Cats goalkeeping coach David Preece had been contacted by “multiple Premier League clubs doing background checks on the young stopper” but Chris Wilder, the United boss, has already hinted that he will not be handed an open chequebook this summer with the purse-strings at United expected to remain tight following relegation from the Premier League.

After signing his new deal, Patterson described his decision to commit his future to his boyhood club as “a no-brainer.” He added: “It was quite straightforward. You look at the club’s philosophy of young players and developing them, it’s a place where I want to be. It was a big factor because obviously we have some great young talent in that squad and can only get better really. I look forward to the rest of my time here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad