Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder makes honest admission about Sheffield United’s summer spending power but still feels they’ll be attractive to players

Sheffield United will look to repeat their previous success in the loan market this summer when their big rebuild begins following relegation from the Premier League. Boss Chris Wilder is looking to freshen up his Bramall Lane group ahead of their return to the Championship, with a host of loan and out-of-contract players set to depart.

The Blades expect interest in the likes of Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic, despite unconvincing seasons for both key men in a United shirt, and will hope to keep hold of teammates Gus Hamer and Oliver Arblaster, who will also likely attract admiring glances this summer when the season officially ends and the silly season of transfers kick-starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilder has already suggested that the Blades need to bring in between eight and 10 players to cover who they may lose this summer, with the recruitment effort set to go up a notch after the official unveiling of former player and coach Jamie Hoyland as the club’s new scout, and ex-analyst Mikey Allen as the Blades’ new head of recruitment.

And as well as some permanent faces, United will look to repeat their good work in the loan market in recent years to supplement the group with a sprinkling of top-flight quality - similar to the impact had by the likes of Dean Henderson, James McAtee and Morgan Gibbs-White in recent seaons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is a lot of work to be done and some of our players will be coveted," said Wilder ahead of tomorrow’s trip to face Everton at Goodison Park. “We're not going to have an open chequebook and we have to be really smart with this. We're going to have to use the loan market again, which I feel we can do.