Chris Wilder aiming to repeat successful transfer trick ahead of Sheffield United's summer reshape
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield United will look to repeat their previous success in the loan market this summer when their big rebuild begins following relegation from the Premier League. Boss Chris Wilder is looking to freshen up his Bramall Lane group ahead of their return to the Championship, with a host of loan and out-of-contract players set to depart.
The Blades expect interest in the likes of Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic, despite unconvincing seasons for both key men in a United shirt, and will hope to keep hold of teammates Gus Hamer and Oliver Arblaster, who will also likely attract admiring glances this summer when the season officially ends and the silly season of transfers kick-starts.
Wilder has already suggested that the Blades need to bring in between eight and 10 players to cover who they may lose this summer, with the recruitment effort set to go up a notch after the official unveiling of former player and coach Jamie Hoyland as the club’s new scout, and ex-analyst Mikey Allen as the Blades’ new head of recruitment.
And as well as some permanent faces, United will look to repeat their good work in the loan market in recent years to supplement the group with a sprinkling of top-flight quality - similar to the impact had by the likes of Dean Henderson, James McAtee and Morgan Gibbs-White in recent seaons.
"There is a lot of work to be done and some of our players will be coveted," said Wilder ahead of tomorrow’s trip to face Everton at Goodison Park. “We're not going to have an open chequebook and we have to be really smart with this. We're going to have to use the loan market again, which I feel we can do.
“We'll be one of the outstanding clubs in the Championship for young players to come to. We'll make sure we don't overuse that system, but it's important. We've had gems in Dean Henderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle in the past, and if we get one of two of those pedigree of players in on loan, that will give us an extra boost."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.