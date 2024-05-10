Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United braced for summer interest in Oliver Arblaster after Premier League emergence

Oliver Arblaster has outlined his ambition to play at Premier League level for as long as he can after reflecting on his remarkable rise from League One football to the captain of his boyhood club Sheffield United. The 20-year-old began the season with a 7-0 defeat to Barnsley with Port Vale but will end it as a mainstay in the Blades’ Premier League side, and one of the shining lights despite their slide into the Championship.

After being introduced for a top-flight debut during the 6-0 home defeat to Arsenal and the pinnacle came at Old Trafford last month when Arblaster led United out as captain in Oli McBurnie’s injury absence. Arblaster, the youngest Blades captain since Curtis Woodhouse donned the armband as a 19-year-old, then captained United at Newcastle before Jack Robinson returned against Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The academy graduate has stood out with his composure against some of the finest midfield players in the country and will play a big part in Chris Wilder’s rebuild this summer, providing the Blades can hold on to him when the vultures inevitably begin to circle following their relegation back to the Championship.

“Yeah, they were good tests,” Arblaster said of facing the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle away from home. “These are games that obviously as a kid you want to be involved in and you want to test yourself against the best. Going to places like Old Trafford and St. James’ Park and Anfield, they’re all amazing places to play football and obviously I want to play at the top for as long as I can.”

Arblaster was handed the captaincy by Wilder shortly before kick-off at Old Trafford. “I think Oli Mac had it prior to the game before and he was injured,” the boyhood Blade reflected. “We were in the tunnel about an hour and a half before kick-off and the gaffer just pulled me and said: ‘You’re going to be captain.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be fair you don't really think of it in that moment because you obviously you are prepared for the game and your mind is focused on it. But to walk out there as captain was just a proper ‘pinch-me’ moment with my family being there as well. It was a great feeling. I was just taking it all in really, and it’s probably only really when the season finishes that I’ll look back at it properly and think: ‘Wow’.

“I got a bit of grief because I think we were in the huddle for longer than we normally are, and some of the coaching staff were asking afterwards what was said. To be fair Ozzy and Mason were really good with it, just to get me to focus more on my game. The coaches said it’s nothing different to how I’m playing and they took a bit of weight off. I spoke at Newcastle and that was a good experience.”