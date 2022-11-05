Burnley boss fires warning to Sheffield United despite his side "collapsing" in 5-2 Lane defeat

Burnley, who travelled across the Pennines top of the table and unbeaten in 16 games, went 1-0 and then 2-1 ahead in the first half but were hit by a second-half blitz as Oli McBurnie (2), Anel Ahmedhodzic, Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Robinson, atoning for his error for Burnley's second goal, got their names on the scoresheet.

Victory in the early kick-off moved Heckingbottom's side up to second in the table and gave them their third straight victory. And the former Anderlecht boss Kompany said: "The first half, when we had the ball, we were dangerous, and it looked like we had momentum going forward. In the second half I think I've asked as much as I can of the players, I think we just physically collapsed after coming to the end of a difficult period.

"The lads have done ever so well to always be on the front foot, to be aggressive and always going after teams, but we ended up going on the back foot in the second half. There wasn't anything we could get out of the team. After conceding the goal so early in the second half the momentum just shifted and it was a tough second half."

United travel to Turf Moor in April and by that point, both sides will hope to remain fully entrenched in the race for the Premier League.

"Maybe we needed this defeat," Kompany added. "Burnley in general is a humble club so no one got carried away on our side and we'll use it as fuel. I've never known any different and these moments are difficult but it is key to turn them into positives.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany on the touchline before his side's defeat to Sheffield United: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.