United's hopes of registering a third successive win looked in jeopardy when Burnley went 1-0 and then 2-1 ahead in the first half. But second-half goals from Oli McBurnie (2), Jack Robinson and Anel Ahmedhodzic capped an impressive turnaround for the Blades, who went up to second with victory in the game's early kick-off.

"We knew the game and we knew how he wanted to play," Heckingbottom said. "We wanted to take risks and press them. It's the right thing in my eyes and that's how we want to play. That's going to always be our approach but we know we may leave spaces and take risks.

"You know when you go behind you're going to take more risks and it was important not to go gung-ho. We played our way back into the game, got that goal from a set play and there was a spell from then until their second goal when they weren't getting up to the ball as quick and not pressing, and that was how we wanted the game.

"That was enough for us to know that we were on top and could win the game. The second goal was a bit of a kick in the teeth and the biggest thing we can take from that is the response in the second half."

Jack Robinson endured a first 45 minutes to forget, scoring an own goal and then making an error which led to Burnley's second on the stroke of half-time. But Robinson bounced back to first produce a cross for Oli McBurnie's equaliser and then put the Blades ahead in front of the Kop, before Ahmedhodzic and McBurnie again sealed victory.

Jack Robinson of Sheffield United (C) leaves the pitch at half time against Burnley: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"The first one is harsh," Heckingbottom said of Robinson. "For him to put his head in front of the shot, that's how he defends. He makes the block with his head and everyone's saying how good it is. It was one of those games where you're thinking of those little moments.

"For the second goal for Burnley, there was a decision of Wes [Foderingham] to throw it out or not at that stage of the game. I don't think he's seen Benson on the touchline. The error with the touch, and you're behind. Against a good side, and you don't want to be behind against a good side.

"But I felt I'd seen enough in the first half to know we could still win the game."