Brian Deane, the Sheffield United legend, has had his say on the future of current Blades star Iliman Ndiaye – amid fears the Senegal World Cup star’s days at Bramall Lane may be numbered.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key part of the Blades squad gunning for promotion back to the Premier League this season, going into Boxing Day’s clash against Coventry City at Bramall Lane looking for his 10th goal of the season.

But with his contract currently set to expire in 2024, and his representative showing little interest in joining officials at Bramall Lane around the negotiating table, there are fears that teams higher up the footballing food chain may test United’s resolve with an offer when the January transfer window reopens for business.

That would present United’s hierarchy with a real dilemma. There is still a big financial hole since relegation that a sale would help to plug; while boss Paul Heckingbottom will urge the board to resist any sale, believing keeping hold of Ndiaye would be key to promotion – and the associated financial benefits that would outweigh any fee United could cash in for in January.

For his part, legendary United striker Deane admits he “would be very surprised if anything happened with [Ndiaye] in this [upcoming] window.”

“From the club's point of view, it crashes the season,” the SUTV pundit added. “The team is built around what he brings to the table so even if you get a lot of money for him, to go out there and try and make adjustments... we've seen clubs try to do that in the past and it just doesn't work.”

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United is expected to be a man in demand come January: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Kevin Gage, Deane’s former teammate, described the Senegal starboy as “the key to everything we do going forward”, adding: “We can’t afford to lose him. I think we should lock him in a room and take away his phone or something, and just bring him out for matchdays! We just can't afford to lose him.

