United are hoping to cut the gap that has opened up between themselves in third and Kompany’s side, who arrive in South Yorkshire in good form with four wins on the bounce. The Clarets look good value for an instant return to the Premier League under the guidance of the legendary former Manchester City captain, who cut his managerial teeth with two years at Anderlecht before being lured to Turf Moor in the summer.

"They are top of the league, gone a long way unbeaten and changed the way they want to play,” Heckingbottom said of Burnley. “From my point of view, the biggest compliment I can pay Vincent and Burnley is that they have a really good identity.

“You know what they are and you know what they are trying to get to. They are obviously coached well, which is a big compliment. This is not me taking anything away from what Vincent has done at all, but it's not just down to him.

“Everyone has to be convinced that that's the right way and this is how we are going to do it, otherwise it won't happen. If it was a club decision they have obviously gone and got the right man and recruited in the right way.

"There will be a lot of people pleased with where they are right now and that they have made some good decisions."

