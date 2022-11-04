News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United confirm fundraising plan to help bring former favourite home after ex-Sunderland man’s life-changing brain injury

Sheffield United have announced details of a fundraising night at Bramall Lane later this month, to help one of their former players return home after suffering a life-changing brain injury.

By Danny Hall
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

As The Star reported last month, a fundraising drive was organised to help pay for much-needed adaptations to the north-east home of ex-Blade John MacPhail, the Scottish defender who played 169 times for United and also had spells at Sunderland and Bristol City.

MacPhail, aged 66, suffered a serious brain injury when he fell down the stairs at home last December and is unlikely to ever walk again. After falling into a coma following the accident, he is now being cared for at The Bridge rehabilitation centre in Middlesbrough and his family hope to bring him home next year.

A ‘MacPhail’s Miles’ fundraising page has reached its £20,000 target and the coffers will be swelled further when some of MacPhail’s former teammates return to Bramall Lane for a ‘Champions for Monty’ event, marking the nickname given to MacPhail at United and elsewhere.

“Friends and family have been helping to raise funds to make this happen,” said a United statement of the drive to get MacPhail back home, “and Sheffield United would also like to play its part and help to get John back where he belongs.”

On November 24, Tony Kenworthy, Colin Morris, Keith Waugh and Steve Charles will join Paul Stancliffe and Tony Currie to look back at the memorable 1981/82 promotion season, in which MacPhail played a key role.

John MacPhail in his Sheffield United days

Tickets for the pie-and-peas event are £30, £20 of which will go to MacPhail’s appeal, and are available from United's box office.

Sheffield United team 1979 - with John MacPhail on the back row
