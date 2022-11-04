A big crowd is expected at Bramall Lane for the lunchtime kick-off between the sides first and third in the table ahead of kick-off, with United hoping to close some of the gap that has opened up between themselves and Vincent Kompany’s side in recent weeks.

They certainly go into the game in better form than of late, winning their last two games away at West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City - and Heckingbottom has resisted any temptation to try and downplay the significance of the encounter.

“Last season, we tried to build games up rather than knock them down,” Heckingbottom said. “If we want to achieve and be in and around the top teams, you're going to have to be in big games and as the season goes on, they're only going to get bigger. So why not practice that?

“So it's a big game. We're playing top of the league. Go and enjoy and embrace everything it is. That's the same message to the fans: enjoy and get involved in it. To the players, don't go hiding. Go and impact it. Go and be the one who is the hero in the game.”

Burnley also go into the game in good form, securing their fourth win on the bounce with a 98th-minute winner which broke Rotherham United hearts at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening.

