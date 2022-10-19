Rhys Norrington-Davies, the young defender who has been one of United’s shining lights so far this season, went down and stayed down after driving down the left and seeing his cross blocked.

He immediately signalled to the bench that he was in some trouble and after some attention from the United physios, referee Keith Stroud signalled that a stretcher was required. Norrington-Davies was subsequently carried off the pitch – to classy applause from the home fans as he went past them – but with his hands on his head.

As well as the prospect of missing games for United, and joining every other senior left-back at the club in the treatment room, Norrington-Davies will no doubt have been worrying about the upcoming World Cup, which begins next month.

The Welsh international would have likely made Rob Page’s squad to travel to Qatar, Wales’ first World Cup since 1958 and only the second in their history, and will be anxiously hoping that the injury is not too serious as to threaten his participation on the game’s greatest stage.

For United it is another headache they didn’t need. Left-back was an area they were ridiculously well stocked in in pre-season, with Norrington-Davies competing with Max Lowe and Enda Stevens. There was even talk that one of the three may have to move out of the club, such was the competition there. Instead, all three are now injured, with midfielder Ben Osborn once again filling in at left wing-back after starting the game at the CBS Arena in midfield.