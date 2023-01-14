Paul Heckingbottom declined to be drawn on Iliman Ndiaye's injury concern during Sheffield United's victory over Stoke City this afternoon, insisting he is unsure of the Senegal star's status after he limped off against Alex Neil's side.

Ndiaye had earlier put the Blades ahead as they consolidated their place in the Championship promotion race, but didn't see out the game after going down for treatment in the second half and making way.

Ndiaye, who has been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane in this transfer window, was seen with strapping and an ice pack applied to the area after the game but must be seen as a doubt for United's next game, in less than a week's time against Hull City in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Oli McBurnie also still on the sidelines, Ndiaye's absence would represent a serious blow for United if he is out for any absence of time and Heckingbottom said: "I'm not sure what it is. I've not seen him. He had a bag of ice on the side of his leg. So we'll have to look at it.

"He wanted to carry on and we were making the sub anyway, I thought it was initially cramp."

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Ndiaye's opening goal, Heckingbottom said: "For me he was the player of the month but he didn't get it, because Chuba Akpom scored four goals and Iliman didn't. Looking at the games, I think you'd struggle to find a better player than Iliman. We challenged him on that and he has answered us again, getting on the end of a really good team goal."

Advertisement Hide Ad