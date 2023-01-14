Huge injury concern for Sheffield United as Iliman Ndiaye limps off v Stoke City

Sheffield United suffered a huge injury concern during their clash with Stoke City this afternoon as Iliman Ndiaye, their star man, limped off in the second half.

Ndiaye, United’s World Cup star and most impressive player this season, had earlier scored his 10th of the season to get United up and running but in the second half, went down for some treatment after appearing to rub his right leg.

After some medical attention the Senegalese star limped gingerly off, to be replaced by Daniel Jebbison, with United’s medical team expected to now assess the issue. He was seen with his leg/knee area heavily strapped after the game, with ice on the area.

United will desperately hope that Ndiaye isn’t sidelined for long, if at all, with a home game coming up against Hull City next Friday evening. An FA Cup tie at Wrexham follows before United resume their Championship season at Rotherham United in early February.

