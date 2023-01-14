Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Stoke: Jayden Bogle stars but Iliman Ndiaye concern as Blades extend gap

Sheffield United consolidated their place in the automatic promotion places with a 3-1 victory over Stoke City at Bramall Lane this afternoon.
But victory may have come at a price as Iliman Ndiaye, their star man this season who opened the scoring, limped off with injury in the second half.
Jayden Bogle scored twice for the Blades, either side of Nick Powell’s consolation for the hosts – as United made harder work than they perhaps needed to of adding another three points to their tally.
Here’s how we rated the Blades players...
2. Wes Foderingham 6
Back between the posts after being rested against Millwall and had to be alert to a mishit cross from Wilmot that would have dropped under his crossbar if he hadn't pushed it over. Couldn't do much about Stoke's opener as the cross dropped inside his post and was brave late on to save from Brown
3. Jayden Bogle 8
Kept his place with Baldock injured and netted his second in as many games in the first half, showing great tenacity to first of all win the ball in a tackle and then good attacking instincts to drive forward and shoot, finding a way past Bonham via a slight deflection off Jagielka. Then added a second to put the game beyond doubt
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Returned to the side as one of five changes and a crunching early tackle on Brown certainly let the striker know he was in for a battle. Looked to get forward when he could but couldn't offer as much of a threat as he'd have wanted
