What Sheffield United boss said about hopes of signing Morgan Gibbs-White permanently from Wolves
With every passing goal, assist or moment of magic, Sheffield United’s hopes of signing Morgan Gibbs-White on a permanent basis surely become more remote.
The Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster has been one of United’s leading lights this season, linking up superbly with skipper Billy Sharp and providing nine goals and seven assists in his 29 games.
The England U21 international’s future at Molineux is uncertain, with Wolves boss Bruno Lage coy so far in his public statements about how he sees Gibbs-White fitting into his plans in the midlands.
To have any chance of signing Gibbs-White permanently, United surely have to be in the Premier League – and even then, would face stiff competition from rival clubs able to offer greater financial terms and presumably more top-flight security.
“You’re better off asking Wolves,” Heckingbottom said on Gibbs-White’s future, ahead of this weekend’s clash against second-placed Bournemouth at Bramall Lane.
“It’s not up to us. That’s the nature of it when you take loan players. We’ll continue to work hard with Morgan and he’ll work hard with us.
“It’s been a good loan for both parties but it’s not our decision. Morgan knows how much we’d love him but it’s irrelevant what we think, and what he thinks really. It’s all down to Wolves.”