What international defender said about his contract situation at Sheffield United
Enda Stevens admits he “definitely” wants to stay at Sheffield United beyond the expiry of his contract – before admitting he must earn a new deal at Bramall Lane.
The Republic of Ireland international made his first appearance for the Blades since January on Tuesday night, as Paul Heckingbottom’s side beat QPR 1-0 to move back into the Championship top six.
Stevens has played over 180 times for United since joining on a free transfer from Portsmouth back in 2017, and signed a new deal until 2023 in 2020.
Asked ahead of the weekend if he wants to sign a new deal at the Blades, Stevens replied: “Definitely, but I have to earn that, and that’s my goal. To be successful at this club.
“Last season wasn’t pretty for anyone but in football you have a chance to redeem yourself and you want to be remembered for your success.
“It [Sheffield] has become home. The missus and kids are settled down, I love where we live and really enjoy living here.
“The club was just promoted to the Championship when I came in and I didn’t expect it to happen as quickly as it did but I always had confidence we could achieve things.
“We went on a really good run; it came to an end in a way we didn’t want but it happened and you always get those second chances in football to prove yourselves again.”
