What international defender said about his contract situation at Sheffield United

The Republic of Ireland international made his first appearance for the Blades since January on Tuesday night, as Paul Heckingbottom’s side beat QPR 1-0 to move back into the Championship top six.

Stevens has played over 180 times for United since joining on a free transfer from Portsmouth back in 2017, and signed a new deal until 2023 in 2020.

Striker Brewster reveals McGoldrick's new role at the Blades

Asked ahead of the weekend if he wants to sign a new deal at the Blades, Stevens replied: “Definitely, but I have to earn that, and that’s my goal. To be successful at this club.

“Last season wasn’t pretty for anyone but in football you have a chance to redeem yourself and you want to be remembered for your success.

“It [Sheffield] has become home. The missus and kids are settled down, I love where we live and really enjoy living here.

Enda Stevens of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“The club was just promoted to the Championship when I came in and I didn’t expect it to happen as quickly as it did but I always had confidence we could achieve things.