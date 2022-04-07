Sheffield United: Billy Sharp's chances of facing AFC Bournemouth revealed after hamstring absence

The Blades’ top scorer this season hasn’t featured since he limped off with a hamstring issue he picked up against Barnsley before the international break.

Getting Sharp back fit and firing will be key to United’s play-off hopes this season, with the 36-year-old scoring 15 goals this season so far.

And asked about the veteran’s fitness ahead of the clash with Bournemouth, which pits sixth against second at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom said: “We’re not going to rush him.

“We want him back and involved as soon as possible so as soon as we get the okay we’ll use him but there’s a lot more games after this and we want to get him right.

“Because with muscle injuries you can make it worse. He’s trained this week, but not with us. But yeah, there’s a chance.”