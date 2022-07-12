Sheffield United boss addresses Sander Berge's future amid reports of 'collapsed' Bundesliga move

Sheffield United have not received any offers for Sander Berge from Werder Bremen, manager Paul Heckingbottom has insisted, despite reports that a move to the Bundesliga for the Norwegian international "broke down" recently.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 2:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 2:24 pm

Sources in Germany suggested Bremen, who recently signed Oli Burke from United, were interested in taking the Blades' former record signing as well, indicating that officials at Bramall Lane had agreed to loan Berge to the Bundesliga side - but that the move collapsed.

Speaking after his side's friendly clashes against Lincoln City this afternoon, which saw United run out 2-0 and 4-0 winners in two 60-minute practice matches, Heckingbottom said the reports were "not correct", adding: "We've had nothing.

"It's a big bugbear of mine. Anyone can put whatever they want, wherever they want and all of a sudden it's fact. But nothing has happened.

"That's it. He's here, he's our player and he knows what I think of him. We do speak and will be speaking regularly but there's nothing. No decision to make. Nothing at all.

"Someone puts something out, we have got to talk about it and that's the only thing that changes."

United reiterate stance over 'vital' star man after reports move "broke down"

The future of Berge, who became United’s record signing when he made the £22m move from Genk in January 2020, has been the subject of intense debate ever since United’s relegation from the Premier League.

He was one of their most impressive performers last season as they narrowly failed to make a return, losing in the play-off semi-finals to Nottingham Forest on penalties.

