Sources in Germany suggested Bremen, who recently signed Oli Burke from United, were interested in taking the Blades' former record signing as well, indicating that officials at Bramall Lane had agreed to loan Berge to the Bundesliga side - but that the move collapsed.

Speaking after his side's friendly clashes against Lincoln City this afternoon, which saw United run out 2-0 and 4-0 winners in two 60-minute practice matches, Heckingbottom said the reports were "not correct", adding: "We've had nothing.

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge (Sheffield United)

"It's a big bugbear of mine. Anyone can put whatever they want, wherever they want and all of a sudden it's fact. But nothing has happened.

"That's it. He's here, he's our player and he knows what I think of him. We do speak and will be speaking regularly but there's nothing. No decision to make. Nothing at all.

"Someone puts something out, we have got to talk about it and that's the only thing that changes."

The future of Berge, who became United’s record signing when he made the £22m move from Genk in January 2020, has been the subject of intense debate ever since United’s relegation from the Premier League.