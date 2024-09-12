How experience of going up against world’s best players can help Harry Souttar’s promotion push at Sheffield United

As a man who has come up against the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the not too distant past, there are unlikely to be too many forwards in the Championship this season who really faze Harry Souttar. The Sheffield United loan man has made an impressive start to life in South Yorkshire, helping the Blades to an unbeaten start in league action since relegation last summer.

The 6ft 7in centre-half is enjoying playing regular football again after a frustrating spell on the sidelines at Leicester City following his £15m move from Stoke City, and is expected to make his latest appearance for the Blades in Friday’s trip to Hull City. On the international stage he faced both Mbappe and Messi at the World Cup in Qatar as recently as 2022 and although both men scored in victories against Australia, the experiences will only stand Souttar in good stead this season.

“I've played two big tournaments in recent years, the World Cup and the Asia Cup, and the variety of teams you play against is really good and it really tests you,” he said. “Some teams in Asia don’t get the credit they deserve for how good they are and I think you saw that at the World Cup, how they surprised a few teams and a lot of people. There are a lot of different challenges, especially when you play the so-called ‘bigger teams’ and there’s a different way of defending.

“Whether it’s man-for-man or sit back in a block, there are loads of things to think about. Messi scored, I remember that, and they won 2-1. It was a great moment for us to get through the group stage and it was a great tournament but it was ultimately disappointing because we went out. But if you’re going to do that, you can probably accept it more being against the champions.”

Souttar arrived at Bramall Lane on the eve of the new season and was a previous target of the Blades - as was his older brother John, who came close to signing for United at the end of his Hearts contract before electing to join Scottish giants Rangers instead back in 2022. “I spoke to him,” Souttar added. “He came down here when his contract came to an end with Hearts and for whatever reason it didn’t work out. He was just very happy for me to get the deal done and it was a good conversation.

“There’s not so much rivalry between us any more; we only played each other once up in Scotland and it was a nervous day for the family. He’s been in Scotland his whole career and I’ve been down here for the last seven years but it certainly makes it challenging for the family to come down here when he’s up there. There was a bit of chat between us at corners and stuff, but I’ll leave that for another day!”

Souttar’s impact on the pitch at United has been obvious to supporters but his off-field role as well, as an experienced player in a group that lost so many of its leaders during a close-summer cull, has also been hailed by manager Chris Wilder, who gave the centre-half the captain’s armband on his debut for the Blades against Wrexham in the League Cup.

“I’m here to do a job and be a part of a team. The culture the manager’s trying to build is not just 11 on the park, it’s the whole club and squad and my values are very much the same. I’ve not been in long but you can see the squad’s really talented and I think we can have a really successful season. Even though I didn’t play at all last season really I was a part of it every day in training.

“[Leicester] had a little blip and got back into it, so the experience of little things like that can help us along the way. I think it’s fair to say that everyone here wants to be successful and that means trying to get back in the Premier League. But a lot of other teams will be saying the same thing. We just have to show up more and be better than them.”