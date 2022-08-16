Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil’s side ended a long exodus in League One last season by winning promotion via the play-offs, beating Wednesday and Wycombe along the way, and have started life back in the Championship well – with five points from their first three games.

Their stiffest test so far will come at Bramall Lane tomorrow evening, but Heckingbottom said: “They look to be in as good a place as they have for a while.

“They're playing with the excitement and energy of a promoted team, which makes them dangerous and we have to be ready for that. I like that challenge and I think our players do and it'll make for a real good game.

“They had 37,000 at their last home game, so it is a big club. They're mad about their football and are desperate to see their team do well.

“But all that is irrelevant for us though. We just know they're coming with an attitude of a team just promoted: ‘Nothing to lose, let's take them on.’

“If they come with that attitude, it'll be a real good game.”

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager: David Rogers/Getty Images

United may face something of a wounded animal in Sunderland, after they conceded two late goals to draw with QPR at the weekend – including an equaliser headed home by the Rangers’ goalkeeper, Seny Dieng.

Alex Neil, Heckingbottom’s opposite number at the Stadium of Light, insisted his side should have won the game and, speaking ahead of the trip to Bramall Lane, conceded that his side are currently better with the ball than without it.

“He's done well,” Heckingbottom said of the former Preston North End chief.

“He took over a team sitting in the play-offs, which is obviously strange, but he brings promotion-winning experience on his CV.