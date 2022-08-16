Sheffield United boss says Sander Berge transfer situation is "black and white" as he reveals discussions with star amid speculation
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, admits he speaks to midfielder Sander Berge "all the time" after reiterating his desire to keep the Norwegian midfielder at Bramall Lane.
But Heckingbottom, who admits that United will be powerless over Berge's future if one of his suitors meet his £35m release clause, is "relaxed" about the situation with just over two weeks to go until the closing of the summer transfer window.
"We speak all the time," Heckingbottom said ahead of tomorrow's clash with Sunderland at Bramall Lane.
"They're our discussions, no-one else's. But we speak all the time.
"It's black and white for me. He's got a contract and there's a number there which I can't do anything about. We're relaxed about it.
"Sander enjoys his time here but he's ambitious as well. We want to be ambitious as a club and he's been excellent, which makes him more appealing to others.
"We want good players and if they outgrow us, they tend to move on."