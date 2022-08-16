Oli McBurnie addresses Sheffield United fan criticism after vow over ability to score goals
Oli McBurnie remains convinced that he can score goals in the Championship for Sheffield United, despite acknowledging that fans who criticise him are perfectly entitled to their opinion.
The Scottish international has scored seven league goals in 45 league games since moving from Swansea, where he scored 24 times in the 2018/19 season campaign to earn a £20m move to Bramall Lane.
The 26-year-old's initial contract is up next summer, although United may hold an option in their favour to extend it by a further season.
Asked if this is a "make or break" season for his Blades future, McBurnie admitted: "I wouldn't say that but it's definitely important, I want to kick on.
"The last two seasons have been really frustrating but I know I can play well and score goals in this division.
"I'm right physically, I need to get in the team and then stay there.
"I don't think [his goal return] can get worse but it's one of those things, I didn't start more than three in a row and that's frustrating.
"I'm not stupid, I know my goal return needs to be better, no matter what else you bring to the party as a striker."
On fans' criticism of him, McBurnie admitted: "They pay to come and watch us and are entitled to their own opinion.
"Football's a game of opinions, I don't take it too much into consideration.
"The manager and the boys appreciate me and they're the standards I try to hold myself to. But the fans are entitled to their opinion."