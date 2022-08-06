What rival boss said about Sander Berge's Sheffield United future after star turn against Millwall

Gary Rowett, the Millwall manager, heaped praise on “effortless” Sheffield United star Sander Berge after his goal against the Lions this afternoon, admitting the Blades may struggle to hang on to the Norwegian star past the current transfer window.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 7:04 pm
Updated Saturday, 6th August 2022, 7:04 pm

Berge scored the Blades’ second goal as they went 2-0 ahead at half-time, a result that could have been even better for the hosts had Ollie Norwood not seen his penalty saved by Bartosz Białkowski in the away goal.

United’s former record signing, Berge has been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane ever since the Blades dropped out of the Premier League but Paul Heckingbottom, Rowett’s opposite number, reiterated again today that Berge can’t be allowed to leave United this season.

"When you look at the five or six teams in this division that have the players that the rest of us can't get, that's just the reality of it," Rowett said.

"I think certainly playing further forward suits his talents. When he gets further forward into those positions, he just glides and drifts and is effortless.

“He's a player of real quality amongst many other players who can do those sorts of things as well.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United celebrates his goal against Millwall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"I think for Sheffield United - like many teams in this division, like Watford with the forward line that they have got - the challenge is keeping those players come the end of August.

"That's nothing to do with me but clearly they are players who can make a huge difference. I am sure there will be a lot of clubs who will also feel they can make a huge difference to them. It's as simple as that."

Sander BergeBladesMillwallPlayer ratings