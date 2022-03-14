What Sheffield United boss said about Billy Sharp's contract status after skipper's admission over new deal

Sharp, who has scored 15 goals for the Blades this season, wants to extend his stay at his boyhood club beyond the summer, when his contract expires.

The Blades do have an option in their favour to extend Sharp’s deal, which the skipper says he “only needs a pen” to sign.

Heckingbottom, speaking ahead of Wednesday evening’s trip to Blackpool, was asked for an update on Sharp’s contract situation and replied: “Nothing, really.

“I spoke to Bill a long time ago, he’s one of a few players with an option in their contract. So that’s what the conversation will be about.

“I’m confident Bill will be here next year but I’m not making any statements there because nothing’s set in stone.

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

“We need real clarity on the budget, what we can and can’t spend and go from there. Bill’s one of a number who’ve been performing very well and can still help us get to where we want to be, which is the top of this league.”