Sheffield United: 'You could have conceded seven' Coventry City star says
Sheffield United have been told they could have conceded more during their 4-1 defeat at Coventry City, with the hosts’ Callum O’Hare admitting that beating Paul Heckingbottom’s side has convinced his team mates they can qualify for the play-offs.
Read More
O’Hare netted twice during yesterday’s win over United, as his partnership with Viktor Gyokeres proved too hot for the visitors to handle.
Mark Robins’ side beat Championship leaders Fulham by the same scoreline earlier this season.
With the result lifting City to 10th in the table, three points behind United, O’Hare said: “Both of those were in the Premier League last season. We’ve shown we’ve got a great team and, when both try and play, we’ve shown we can come out on top.”
“It could have been five, six or seven,” O’Hare continued. “But we will take four and move on. It was a fun game to play in. The lads are buzzing and the fans were right behind us.”
Dennis Lawrence took charge of City’s operations in the dugout after Mark Robins, Heckingbottom’s counterpart, was forced to miss the game following a positive Covid-19 test.
O’Hare, who played alongside former United midfielder Regan Slater during a spell on loan at Carlisle earlier in his career, helped City record their biggest winning margin over Heckingbottom’s employers since 1991.
“That’s also the first time I believe that we’ve scored in both halves of a home game this season,” O’Hare said. “I think a lot of people like to come here and sit back against us, so maybe that’s the reason. I don’t know but we’ll take a lot of confidence from this.”