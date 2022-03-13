O’Hare netted twice during yesterday’s win over United, as his partnership with Viktor Gyokeres proved too hot for the visitors to handle.

Mark Robins’ side beat Championship leaders Fulham by the same scoreline earlier this season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the result lifting City to 10th in the table, three points behind United, O’Hare said: “Both of those were in the Premier League last season. We’ve shown we’ve got a great team and, when both try and play, we’ve shown we can come out on top.”

“It could have been five, six or seven,” O’Hare continued. “But we will take four and move on. It was a fun game to play in. The lads are buzzing and the fans were right behind us.”

Dennis Lawrence took charge of City’s operations in the dugout after Mark Robins, Heckingbottom’s counterpart, was forced to miss the game following a positive Covid-19 test.

O’Hare, who played alongside former United midfielder Regan Slater during a spell on loan at Carlisle earlier in his career, helped City record their biggest winning margin over Heckingbottom’s employers since 1991.

Callum O'Hare of Coventry City celebrates scoring their second goal after a goal line mix up against Sheffield United: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

“That’s also the first time I believe that we’ve scored in both halves of a home game this season,” O’Hare said. “I think a lot of people like to come here and sit back against us, so maybe that’s the reason. I don’t know but we’ll take a lot of confidence from this.”