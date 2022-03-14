Sheffield United hailed over Southend United loan of “awesome” defender praised by Stan Collymore
Southend United manager Kevin Maher has thanked both Sheffield United and Kacper Lopata after the youngster’s successful loan at Roots Hall was cut short recently.
Lopata returned to Bramall Lane after something of an injury crisis saw Ben Davies join Chris Basham and Charlie Goode in the treatment room.
Lopata was named on the bench as the Blades were hammered 4-1 at Coventry City on Saturday, after being recalled 24 hours earlier following a loan spell at the Shrimpers which saw him make 18 appearances - and be described as “f****** awesome” by former Southend striker Stan Collymore on Twitter.
Paul Heckingbottom, Maher’s counterpart in South Yorkshire, admitted he recalled the 20-year-old out of “necessity” and he is expected to travel as part of the United squad to Blackpool this week.
And Maher said: "Kacper has been brilliant for us since the first day he joined and hopefully he goes on now and manages to play for Sheffield United.
"Thanks to both him and Sheffield United. It’s worked well for both clubs, in terms of the development of Kacper as a player and his impact in the team for us. He’s been great.
"He’s a great character and we wish him all the very best for the future."
Lopata joined Southend earlier in the season along with Bramall Lane teammate Zak Brunt, who has since joined Notts County on loan instead.
United dispatched Harrison Neal to Roots Hall as Brunt’s replacement, and he will remain with Maher’s side despite Lopata’s return.