Sheffield United hailed over Southend United loan of “awesome” defender praised by Stan Collymore

Lopata returned to Bramall Lane after something of an injury crisis saw Ben Davies join Chris Basham and Charlie Goode in the treatment room.

Lopata was named on the bench as the Blades were hammered 4-1 at Coventry City on Saturday, after being recalled 24 hours earlier following a loan spell at the Shrimpers which saw him make 18 appearances - and be described as “f****** awesome” by former Southend striker Stan Collymore on Twitter.

Paul Heckingbottom, Maher’s counterpart in South Yorkshire, admitted he recalled the 20-year-old out of “necessity” and he is expected to travel as part of the United squad to Blackpool this week.

And Maher said: "Kacper has been brilliant for us since the first day he joined and hopefully he goes on now and manages to play for Sheffield United.

"Thanks to both him and Sheffield United. It’s worked well for both clubs, in terms of the development of Kacper as a player and his impact in the team for us. He’s been great.

"He’s a great character and we wish him all the very best for the future."

Lopata joined Southend earlier in the season along with Bramall Lane teammate Zak Brunt, who has since joined Notts County on loan instead.

Kacper Lopata is back at Sheffield United after a successful loan spell at Southend United: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage