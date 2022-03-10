Sheffield United: What boss Paul Heckingbottom said about chances of signing Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves

The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward has been a revelation for the Blades this season, saving arguably his most impressive performance so far for a big occasion on Tuesday night when the Blades hammered play-off rivals Middlesbrough 4-1 at Bramall Lane.

United fans would love to see the youngster sign on a permanent basis, but their side must surely be promoted to even stand a chance of doing so. It’s understood that a number of top-flight sides would make a move for Gibbs-White if he was allowed to leave Molineux.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage was cryptic this week when asked about the youngster’s future, saying only: "Morgan already knows the answer to that question.”

And Heckingbottom said today: “He’s not our player, that’s always the issue with loans. If they come in and make the XI then fantastic, that’s what they’re here to do, but they’re not yours, regardless of the job you do with them.

“He’s enjoying his time here and we’re great for him and he’s great for us.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

It’s a hypothetical question, about signing him. I don’t think there’s a correct way to answer it. Would I like to work with him again? One hundred per cent.

“But there’s no option so we don’t know how it’d look if there was an appetite to do it.”