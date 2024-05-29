West Ham 'close' to 'agreeing a deal' for 112-appearance Sheffield United man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United have confirmed their retained list with one released player already close to his next move

Sheffield United have confirmed their retained list ahead of the 2024/25 Championship season with Jordan Amissah leaving the club alongside the previously-announced departures of Chris Basham, George Baldock, Wes Foderingham, Max Lowe and Ollie Norwood.

Discussions are ongoing with other players who are out of contract next month while the club’s loanees will head back to their parent clubs. However, Foderingham is one man not set to be on the free agent market for long as he is reportedly closing in on a move to West Ham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foderingham’s availability has been known for a couple of weeks, after the Blades announced he would leave the club prior to the final game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur. Now The Athletic claims he is close to agreeing a move to the London Stadium, and will officially join the Hammers when his contract with the Blades expires next month.

The 33-year-old from London played 112 times for the Blades since his arrival in July 2020, keeping 39 clean sheets in that time. 18 of those came during the 2022-23 campaign as United clinched promotion to the Premier League as they finished second in the Championship.

He played 191 times for Swindon Town after initially joining the club on loan in 2011. He left the League Two outfit for Scottish Premiership giants Rangers in 2015 before leaving Ibrox for South Yorkshire.

“Thank you for the love and support,” Foderingham said of his Blades departure earlier this month. “It has been a hell of a ride. Some great memories I will cherish for a lifetime! Although I have loved playing for this football club it is time for a change. I wish the club all the best in the future and hopefully the team can bounce back next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To my teammates, you boys have been like family over the last few seasons. No matter how difficult it has been at times we as a group always remained strong and I thank you all for your support and friendship.”

Addressing the departures of Basham, Baldock, Foderingham, Lowe and Norwood, Blades boss Chris Wilder said earlier this month: "Some were here longer than others, Wes came in a little bit later and Max Lowe came in with Jayden (Bogle), which was a great deal in terms of getting two outstanding players for a good price. Jayden's still here.

"(They were) difficult decisions to make but ones that I have to make as manager of the football club. I think it was really important that us as a football club got it right in terms of the timing and showing appreciation to all five of the players.

"(I've got) incredible memories of them and working with them and what they've contributed to the football club, Bash being the longest serving of them and moving forward with George and then Ollie Norwood and Wes further down the line in terms of the part he played later on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But bringing him in on a free and him playing his part in another promotion. All outstanding servants bit the club has to move on and these players I'm sure will reflect as much as I will in a very positive way their contributions in an incredibly positive time for the football club."

West Ham are undergoing a summer revamp following the departure of David Moyes. He has been replaced by former Spain, Porto, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Julen Lopetegui.